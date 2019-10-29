Million Little Things Recruits Younger's Sutton Foster as Eric's Dead Fiancée

RELATED STORIES Little Mermaid Live!: Listen to Clips of 'Under the Sea' and More Iconic Songs

Breaking news: A Million Little Things‘ Eric was involved with a Younger woman.

Sutton Foster will guest-star in Season 2 of the ABC drama, TVLine has learned exclusively. She will play Chloe, the deceased fiancée of Jason Ritter’s Eric.

As Eric told Maggie earlier this season, his beloved died in the same motorcycle accident that left him needing a heart transplant. We’ve since learned that Chloe owned a music shop on Boston’s Beacon Hill, and that Eric has been running the business since her death. We hear that Chloe also was smart, funny and beautiful — which made her passing all the harder.

At the moment, Foster will appear in at least one episode this season, and a hint of her will show up in this Thursday’s installment (9/8c). There’s also no word on how Chloe will be involved in the episode — given that she’s no longer among the living — but our money is on flashback or dream sequence.

Foster currently plays Liza on TV Land’s Younger. Past TV gigs include Bunheads, The Good Wife, Flight of the Conchords, Elementary and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. She also is a two-time Tony Award winner for her musical theater work on Broadway.

