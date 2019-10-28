Ratings: Supergirl Stabilizes, World Series Rebounds From Saturday Drop

Following two straight weeks of declines, Supergirl Season 5 stabilized this Sunday night, adding a few eyeballs (with 984,000 total viewers) while steady in the demo (holding onto its series-low 0.2 rating). (Read our recap of that big send-off.)

Opening The CW’s night, Batwoman (1.26 mil/0.3) added total viewers in Week 4 while steady for a second straight week in the demo. (Oh, and ICYMI: Batwoman boss says the show has now caught up with the “Elseworlds” timeline.) 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere on Sunday:

ABC | The Rookie (3.19 mil/0.6) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to NFL overrun, God Friended Me (6.7 mil/0.9) is currently up sharply, NCIS: LA (6 mil/0.7) is steady and Madam Secretary (4.6 mil/0.5) is up a tenth.

FOX | World Series coverage (10.2 mil/2.4 per fast nationals) rebounded some from Saturday’s steep Game 4 drop (9.7 mil/2.1).

NBC | Sunday Night Football (16.2 mil/5.1) is down about 13 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

