SNL: Chance the Rapper Name-Checks Angel and Buffy in Monologue Rap

RELATED STORIES SNL: David Harbour Highlights

SNL: David Harbour Highlights SNL: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Highlights

In an ode to also-rans everywhere, Chance the Rapper spent this week’s Saturday Night Live monologue extolling the virtues of the second-best things, people and places in life.

The exuberant song was spurred by the fact that it was his second time hosting the late-night sketch show (and the first pulling double-duty as both host and musical guest). “To honor my hometown, I’m going to do a song about Chicago, the Second City,” he announced at the top of the show. What followed was a tune that paid homage to Pepsi, Adam Carolla, Redbox and Bing, as well as Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s spinoff series Angel.

Read the complete lyrics to the monologue rap below, then press PLAY on the video at the bottom of the post to hear it for yourself.

Now, I love Chicago, the city that fathered me

Called the Second City, but that doesn’t bother me

I’ve gotta tell ya, I think it’s the reverse

‘Cause sometimes, the second-best is better than the first

Sometimes, the second-best is better than the first

Like, I don’t like Google, I use Bing

I like french fries from Burger King

When it comes to Harry Potter, people give me grief

‘Cause I prefer Percy Jackson: Lightning Thief

I only drink Pepsi, never Coca-Cola

Jimmy Kimmel’s fine, but I love Adam Carolla

And Robin Gibb? Favorite Bee Gee

I hate Mario, love Luigi

I’m the kind of guy that likes the second-best better

I’m the kind of guy that likes the second-best one

I like DMC better than Run

‘Cause I’m the kind of guy that likes the second best, son

Cast member Kyle Mooney then joined Chance, saying he could relate, because he’s from San Diego, “kind of the Second City of California.” And though the host was dubious, Mooney joined in.

Now me and Chance, we live that thug life

‘Cause we like Antz more than Bug’s Life

Sense and Sensibility‘s better than Pride and Prejudice

Never had Nintendo, but I rocked a Sega Genesis

Yo I like Scrappy more than Scooby-Doo

I don’t like Chili’s, but I love Chili’s Too

I like the Clippers, the Nets and the White Sox

I don’t have Netflix, I like Redbox

I use DHL for my overnight shipping

And my favorite Bulls player? Scottie Pippen

I like Hanukkah more than Christmas, and I don’t like islands, but I love isthmuses.

After some debate about whether isthmuses could be considered second-rate islands (“for the purposes of this song, yes,” Mooney argued), the pair went in for the final verses.

Instead of Starbucks, you know what I do?

I go to Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf or Caribou

Lunchtime, I don’t have to think it over

I skip Chipotle, head to Qdoba

Some people like Mase more than Puffy

I like the show Angel better than Buffy

And my favorite show about ’90s teens

Wasn’t Saved by the Bell, it was California Dreams

Yeah, I’m the kind of guy that likes the second-best better

I think Chicago is better than the rest

I take seconds at dinner and second glances

I believe in second chances

I love my wife and my family is true

A month ago, we welcomed Daughter Number 2

Now I’m in New York, it’s great to be alive

I’m back for the second time hosting Saturday Night Live!

What did you think of SNL‘s monologue this week?? Hit the comments with your reactions, then check back Sunday morning for a complete recap of the episode.