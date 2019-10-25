Kimmel and Fallon Teach How to 'Know Your Jimmys' in Late-Night Crossover

RELATED STORIES Will Ferrell Appears as Ron Burgundy on Six Late-Night Shows — But Why?

Will Ferrell Appears as Ron Burgundy on Six Late-Night Shows — But Why? Trump's 'Lynching' Comparison Proves He 'Values Black People So Little,' Says Late Night's Amber Ruffin — Watch

David Letterman and Jay Leno would never!

Jimmy Kimmel joined forces with late-night “rival” Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to help viewers tell the two talk-show hosts apart. After clarifying why people so often get them confused — they both wear suits, they both have dark hair, and they’re “both white guys, which is not as exciting as it used to be,” Kimmel remarked — the Jimmys tried (and failed) to prove that they are in fact two entirely different people.

While Kimmel and Fallon were willing to overlook a series of minor coincidences (which included their place of birth and their five favorite breakfast cereals), the hosts were unable to get past the results of a recent DNA test — or their shared hatred of Matt Damon.

Fallon’s Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance marks the latest in a series of late-night crossovers. Back in June 2018, Fallon and Stephen Colbert orchestrated a cold open with Conan O’Brien in response to President Donald Trump’s vicious remarks about late-night comedians. Then, this past July, Colbert came on The Tonight Show to help Fallon recreate the NeverEnding Story duet from Stranger Things Season 3.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your reactions to this meeting of the two Jimmys.