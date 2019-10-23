RELATED STORIES SNL: Chance the Rapper to Pull Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest

Seth Meyers on Tuesday let Late Night writer Amber Ruffin have the floor to respond to President Donald Trump, who earlier that day likened the ongoing impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives to a lynching. During the segment, Ruffin rebuked the “raggedy bastard” for comparing his legal predicament to the racist killings of African Americans, and scoffed at the idea that this particular tweet is just another “distraction.”

“You’re not being lynched. You know how I know? Because people who are being lynched don’t sit in a mansion tweeting about bulls–t,” she said. “Look, the reason you’re comfortable comparing your situation to a lynching is because you value black people so little that, in your mind, a black person dying is equal to your slight discomfort. Well, you know what causes my slight discomfort? Listening to you breathe,” she said, which was followed by a montage of POTUS’ infamous sniffles.

“I keep hearing people say [that] this is a distraction,” she continued. “The president saying racist things isn’t ‘a distraction. It’s a real thing that makes real Americans feel unsafe… Now, it’s no surprise Trump is a racist, because his dad was a racist. His dad was arrested in 1927 near a Klan rally. That doesn’t prove that he was in the Klan, but if you see me near a Cinnabon, it’s not because I love waiting in line — and you will see me at a Cinnabon.”

Ruffin, who is best known to viewers for recurring segments such as “Amber Says ‘What?!'” and “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,” will soon headline her own late-night series. The Amber Ruffin Show, which is set to air weekly, is currently in development for NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming service Peacock, which is set to bow in April 2020.

