Legacies Sneak Peek: Will New Vampire Sebastian Sweep Lizzie Off Her Feet?

MG is not going to be happy about this. Tonight’s episode of Legacies (The CW, 9/8c) introduces a smoldering newcomer to Mystic Falls, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at his memorable entrance.

As announced this summer at San Diego Comic-Con, Descendants actor Thomas Doherty is joining the show’s second season as Sebastian, “a very old vampire with old ideas about the way things work.” And Lizzie Saltzman is more than happy to welcome him to town — even if the mere sight of him does cause her to trip over her words a bit.

“This is the old mill,” she tells him. I mean, it’s the only mill, but we also call it the old mill for some reason.” (OK, good start.)

As you’ll see in the clip, Sebastian is a bit disoriented when we first meet him, leading us to wonder if [A] he simply hasn’t had any blood in a while, or [B] if he’s yet another Malivore refugee. Time will tell.

In other news, tonight’s episode also marks the first appearance of Alexis Denisof (Angel) as Professor Vardemus, the proper British sorcerer who takes over for Alaric as headmaster of the Salvatore School.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Sebastian in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Are you already feeling the love?