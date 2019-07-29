Legacies Adds Angel's Alexis Denisof

The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted is about to be touched by an Angel… veteran. Best known for portraying Wesley Wyndam-Pryce on The WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff, Alexis Denisof will recur in the upcoming second season of The CW’s Legacies, TVLine has learned exclusively.

We’ll meet Denisof’s character, an “urbane British sorcerer” by the name of Professor Vardemus, in Episode 2. Described as “a bit of a dandy, [Vardemus] wins over the Salvatore students with his steadfast belief in the superiority of their supernatural world.”

In addition to his work on Angel (and Buffy), Denisof’s small-screen credits include roles on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, MTV’s Finding Carter, NBC’s Grimm, CBS’ How I Met Your Mother and Fox’s Dollhouse.

As revealed during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Legacies‘ second season will also introduce us to Sebastian (played by Descendants‘ Thomas Doherty), a “very old vampire with old ideas about the way things work.” It was hinted that Lizzie “might be into” his brand of theology.

We’ll also meet a brother and sister at Mystic Falls High School who both develop a crush on Hope, as teased during TVLine’s interview with the cast. (Get in line, you two!)

Legacies returns on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c. Your thoughts on this (perfect) casting? Hopes for Season 2 in general? Drop ’em all in a comment below.