Legacies Adds Descendants Star as [Spoiler]'s Love Interest in Season 2

Another Descendants actor is relocating from Auradon to Mystic Falls. As revealed during the Legacies panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, Thomas Doherty (aka Harry Hook) will appear in the CW drama’s upcoming second season.

But don’t let Doherty’s youthful appearance fool you; his character is described as a “very old vampire with old ideas about the way things work — but Lizzie might be into that.”

Lizzie previously showed an interest in werewolf Rafael, whose affections for Hope only increased her disdain for the tribrid. Vampire MG hoped to win Lizzie’s affections in Season 1, even filling in for Rafael as Lizzie’s birthday party escort, but he’ll be “moving on” this season, as confirmed on the panel. (You snooze, you loose, Lizzie!) Perhaps Doherty’s character will prove to be her perfect match after all.

In addition to the Descendants movies, Doherty also appeared in the Disney Channel series The Lodge. Jedediah Goodacre, who plays Cinderella’s son Chad in the Descendants franchise, previously recurred on both The Originals and Legacies as a vampire named Roman.

We'll have more Legacies Season 2 scoop shortly — including our video interview with the cast from our Comic-Con suite