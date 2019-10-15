Tucker Carlson to Interview Megyn Kelly — Will She Make a Return to Fox News?

RELATED STORIES Shepard Smith Quits Fox News

Megyn Kelly is (briefly) returning to her old stomping ground: The former Fox News host will visit Tucker Carlson Tonight for an interview on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

“She’s got a lot to say, and I hope you’ll watch,” Carlson teased to his viewers on Monday night. The appearance will mark Kelly’s first return to Fox News since January 2017, when she abruptly left the cabler to take on new hosting duties at NBC. (Later that year, after revelations that Fox News host Bill O’Reilly had reached a settlement with a colleague accusing him of sexual harassment, Kelly shared that she’d also complained to the network about O’Reilly’s inappropriate behavior.)

Kelly’s time at NBC, however, ended in turmoil. After she defended the use of blackface during a roundtable discussion of Halloween costumes, Kelly’s hour of Today was cancelled in October 2018. She later reached an exit agreement with the network that allowed her to walk away with every penny of her original $69 million contract with NBC, despite leaving more than a year early.

Though Kelly’s appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight will serve as her first TV interview since leaving NBC, it’s unclear how much she’ll say about her time at the network: Her exit deal reportedly included a non-disparagement clause, which would forbid her from speaking negatively about her stint at NBC.

Meanwhile, Carlson’s announcement has sparked speculation that Kelly will return to Fox News full-time — but in a statement to our sister site Deadline, the cabler said it has no immediate plans to bring Kelly back into the fold.

“Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence,” the statement reads. “Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.”