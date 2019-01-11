Megyn Kelly Reaches Exit Deal With NBC, Will Get Full $69 Million Payout

It’s official: Megyn Kelly has parted ways with NBC, three months after being yanked off the air.

Kelly and the Peacock network have officially reached an exit agreement, according to CNN, that will see the anchor walk away with every penny of her original three-year, $69 million contract, even though she’s leaving more than a year early. (Kelly joined the network in 2017 after a successful stint at Fox News.) “The parties have resolved their differences, and Megyn Kelly is no longer an employee of NBC,” the network said in a statement on Friday night.

Kelly’s daytime talk show Megyn Kelly Today was cancelled in October after a series of on-air controversies, with the host coming under fire for not understanding why dressing in blackface for Halloween is wrong. The ratings weren’t great, either: Megyn Kelly Today was regularly topped by time slot rival Live! With Kelly and Ryan. Kelly’s nighttime news magazine Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly was a misfire as well, with NBC quietly pulling it off the schedule after just eight airings.

According to the terms of the exit agreement, Kelly will be subject to a nondisparagement clause, per CNN, forbidding her from telling all about her time at NBC. She will, however, be free to pursue another on-air gig: The exit reportedly contains no non-compete clause, so Kelly can start working for another network at any time.