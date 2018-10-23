Megyn Kelly Apologizes for Defending Blackface on Today: 'I Realize Now That Such Behavior Is Indeed Wrong'

Megyn Kelly is reevaluating her stance on blackface. Just hours after stating on-air that it isn’t “racist” for white people to darken their skin with makeup on Halloween as long as they’re portraying an actual person or character, the host of Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday sent an internal email to her staff, apologizing for her words.

“One of the wonderful things about my job is that I get the chance to express and hear a lot of opinions,” Kelly wrote in the email. “Today is one of those days where listening carefully to other points of view, including from friends and colleagues, is leading me to rethink my own views. I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry. The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep.”

She continued, “I’ve never been a ‘pc’ kind of person — but I understand that we do need to be more sensitive in this day and age. Particularly on race and ethnicity issues which, far from being healed, have been exacerbated in our politics over the past year. This is a time for more understanding, love, sensitivity and honor, and I want to be part of that. I look forward to continuing that discussion.”

You can watch Kelly’s original remarks in this clip below:

For the record, this isn’t the first time Kelly has come under fire for racially insensitive remarks she’s made while on the air. During a Fox News segment in 2013 about Santa Claus being depicted as a race other than white, she said, “Just because it makes you feel uncomfortable doesn’t mean it has to change. You know, I mean, Jesus was a white man too.” Yikes.

