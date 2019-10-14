RELATED STORIES Will Fleabag Get a Season 3? Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says 'The Story Is Complete,' Even After Big Emmy Wins

The many worlds of Amy Sherman-Palladino collide in the latest trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s third season.

The full-length promo, embedded above, offers the first glimpse of Gilmore Girls alum Liza Weil, whose casting on the Amazon comedy was exclusively reported by TVLine in August.

Though the trailer doesn’t offer many clues about who Weil plays, it seems her character crosses paths with Midge during the latter’s tour with Shy Baldwin. “You see the world,” Weil’s alter ego tells the titular comedian. “The audiences, when they’re great, are really great. And you’re not having to go to your grave not having done anything interesting.”

And Weil isn’t the only Palladino-verse veteran to pop up in the Season 3 trailer: The promo’s soundtrack is a cover of the Cabaret song “Perfectly Marvelous,” performed by Bunheads‘ Sutton Foster.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Midge and Susie adjust to life on the road — even when it’s not as glamorous as they may have anticipated — and they “learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget,” the Season 3 logline reads. Meanwhile, “Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams, Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own.”

Mrs. Maisel‘s third season drops Friday, Dec. 6. Watch the latest teaser above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the new episodes.