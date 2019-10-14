9-1-1 Sneak Peek: Christopher Struggles to Move on After Surviving the Tsunami

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1's Tsunami Nightmare Reaches Stressful Conclusion: Who Survived?

9-1-1‘s tsunami crisis may be over, but it’s hardly water under the bridge for Christopher. Tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c) finds Eddie struggling to help his son move on after the traumatic event, and as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, it’s not going to happen overnight.

“His subconscious is still processing the trauma,” Christopher’s therapist explains to Eddie. “He’s working his way through it. I know it’s hard. You love your son, and you want to fix this, but it’ll take some time.”

Christopher has apparently been experiencing night terrors ever since his near-death experience with Buck, leaving Eddie feeling helpless. And considering everything Christopher has been through — not to mention everything he’s seen — in the past few episodes, it’s understandable that he’s having difficulty readjusting to everyday life.

After narrowly escaping the tsunami at the Santa Monica Pier, he was lost in the watery wreckage, separated from his only protector and temporarily presumed dead. TVLine readers went into full-on panic mode in the days between 9-1-1‘s tsunami two-parter, threatening to jump ship (so to speak) if the show killed off Gavin McHugh‘s beloved character.

