9-1-1 Sneak Peek: Buck's Search for Christopher Takes a Devastating Turn

To be perfectly honest, we weren’t too concerned about Christopher’s fate on 9-1-1… until now. Tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c) brings the procedural’s two-part tsunami saga to a close, but as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, there’s no guarantee of a happy ending.

The harrowing hour picks up right where last week’s left off, with Buck frantically searching the watery streets of Los Angeles for Eddie’s son, who went missing after falling from a firetruck.

TVLine spoke with Oliver Stark (aka Buck) about working with Gavin McHugh (aka Christopher) on the intense tsunami scenes, and he had nothing but admiration for the eight-year-old’s acting chops.

“He’s such a trooper,” Stark said. “I was quite nervous getting into the water with him, because I really was swimming while carrying him through the water. Even though he had a stunt double, it was so much better when I got to do it with him. I didn’t mind if I dunked the double in the water a couple of times, but as soon as it was Gavin, I was like, ‘I cannot let this child go underwater.’ … And he never complained. I even hit his head on the firetruck once, and when they yelled ‘cut,’ I was like, ‘Gavin, are you OK? I hit your head.’ And he just tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘It’s OK, Buck.’ I just melted. He’s the sweetest, bravest kid when it comes to the stunts.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek of Buck’s search — including a devastating discovery — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.