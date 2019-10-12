Ratings: Fresh Off the Boat Hits Low, SmackDown Slips But Still Dominates

RELATED STORIES Dynasty Premiere: Who Was Arrested for Murder? Plus, Liam's Fate Revealed!

Dynasty Premiere: Who Was Arrested for Murder? Plus, Liam's Fate Revealed! Charmed Premiere Changes Everything (For Better or Worse? That's Your Call)

Dynasty opened Season 3 on Friday night with 464,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, down from both its sophomore average (554K/0.15) and May finale (525K/0.12) and marking its third-smallest audience to date. It was on par, though, with what Crazy Ex-Girlfriend averaged in the time slot last season (410K/0.13). TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B+.”

Opening The CW’s night, Charmed did 696K and a 0.2, down from its freshman average (850K/0.26 leading out of Supergirl on Sundays) but improving the Friday leadoff spot for the network. TVLine readers gave the reboot’s reboot an average grade of “C+.”

Elsewhere….

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.9 mil/1.0) dropped 24 and 29 percent from its Fox debut, but still easily led the night in the demo.

CBS | Hawaii Five-0 (7 mil/0.7) and Magnum PI (6.4 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, while Blue Bloods (7.6 mil/0.7) ticked up — and all three dramas added eyeballs.

ABC | American Housewife (3.4 mil/0.5) was steady, while Fresh Off the Boat (2.3 mil/0.3) hit a new series low in the demo.

NBC | The Blacklist (3.8 mil/0.5) dropped a few eyeballs whole steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.