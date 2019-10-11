Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot, Starring Jared Padalecki, Headed to The CW

Jared Padalecki just can’t quit The CW. The recently announced reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, which will star the Supernatural actor, has landed at The CW for development, per Deadline.

The project, which is reportedly titled Walker, will be a reimagining of the 1990s action-crime series starring Chuck Norris. Padalecki will fill the role of Cordell Walker, “a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit. [The] broken widower and father of two returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high profile case — only to discover that there’s even more work to be done at home.” In this new take on the series, Padalecki’s character will be paired with a female partner.

Anna Fricke (Valor, Being Human) will write the pilot and executive-produce with Padalecki and Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon). TV Shows Ending in 2020

Walker will mark Padalecki’s third consecutive project at The CW, following Gilmore Girls (which moved to The CW after airing on the WB) and Supernatural, which just kicked off its 15th and final season. The CW was considered an early contender for Walker‘s home when the project was initially announced in September.

