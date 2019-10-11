Dynasty Sets New Series Regulars Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

MORE DYNASTY Dynasty Season 3: Daniella Alonso Debuts as New Cristal — First Look

Dynasty Season 3: Daniella Alonso Debuts as New Cristal — First Look Dynasty Digs Up Sick Family Secrets in Finale, Sets New Season 3 Showrunner

Dynasty‘s new opening credits are looking mighty crowded these days, which is good, because there’s plenty of drama to go around.

Ahead of tonight’s Season 3 premiere (The CW, 8/7c), TVLine has learned that Adam Huber (Liam Ridley) and Sam Underwood (Adam Carrington) have formally been promoted to series regulars. Huber has recurred since Season 1 as Fallon’s on-again-off-again love interest, while Underwood debuted as a presumed-dead member of the family in Season 2.

They’re also joined by new series regulars Michael Michele (Dominique Devereaux) and Daniella Alonso (Cristal Jennings). Michele originally shared the news of her promotion on Instagram in July, the same month TVLine broke Alonso’s casting as the new Cristal.

Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, Rafael de la Fuente as Sammy Jo, Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane, Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders, Alan Dale as Joseph Anders and Grant Show as Blake Carrington.

In case you need a refresher, here’s where things left off for the Carringtons: Two dead bodies were fished from a lake on the family property, a sneak attack from Adam left Liam (now Fallon’s fiancé!) bleeding out in the pool, Anders resigned from working at the manor to help Sam run his new hotel, Kirby swiped Femperial from under Fallon, Culhane was taken into police custody, and Dominique helped Jeff fake his own death (which she was supposed to pin on Adam… but didn’t).

As for the show’s M.I.A. troublemaker, don’t expect to see Alexis back in Atlanta in the immediate future. Originally played by Nicollette Sheridan, then briefly portrayed by Gillies, the role’s next recipient has not yet been cast, showrunner Josh Reims tells TVLine, adding, “Obviously she’s Alexis and this is Dynasty, so I would imagine she may show up at one point.”

Your hopes for Dynasty‘s third season? Drop ’em in a comment below.