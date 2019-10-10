Ratings: Riverdale Returns Steady, Stumptown and Almost Family Dip

RELATED STORIES The CW's Nancy Drew: Grade It!

The CW’s Riverdale opened Season 4 on Wednesday with 1.18 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, on par with its previous average (1.05 mil/0.36) and up from its May finale (860K/0.3). TVLine readers gave the episode a very rare average grade of “A+.”

Leading out of that, Nancy Drew‘s debut gave the time slot its biggest audience in nearly two years (1.17 mil) while scoring a 0.3 demo rating and a TVLine reader grade of “B-.” (All American last season averaged 670K and a 0.2 in the post-Riverdale slot.)

Elsewhere:

CBS | SEAL Team (4.8 mil0.7) held steady in the demo, while Survivor (6.5 mil/1.1) and SWAT (3.7 mil/0.5) each dipped.

NBC | Chicago Fire (7.2 mil/1.2) ticked up, while Med (7.4 mil/1.1) and P.D. (6.4 mil/1.0) were steady.

FOX | Masked Singer (6.9 mil/2.0) held steady, while Almost Family (2.6 mil/0.8) dipped in Week 2.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.5 mil/1.0) and Single Parents (2.7 mil/0.7) were steady; Modern Family (4 mil/0.9) slipped to series lows; Schooled (3.4 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth; and Stumptown (3.4 mil/0.6) saw its first demo decline, to a sub-Million Little Things number.

