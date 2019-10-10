Breaking Bad Refresher: Aaron Paul Recaps the Complete Series Ahead of El Camino Release — Watch Video

Need a Breaking Bad refresher ahead of El Camino? “Yeah, bitch!” — Jesse Pinkman’s got you covered.

Aaron Paul hijacked Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on Wednesday to provide a terse recap of all 62 episodes, which he managed to get through in just under three (!) minutes.

“There’s this chemistry teacher named Walt who gets cancer,” Paul began. “His wife, Skylar, is pregnant, and his son, Walt Jr., really loves breakfast. Then Walt starts cooking meth to pay for his medical bills with the help of his former student, Jesse. We cook meth in a Winnebago, I say ‘Bitch!’ a lot, [and] we kill some people with science.”

Paul’s synopsis eventually started to unravel. Before long, he was blurting out random plot points without much context. (“Jessica Jones chokes on her own vomit!” he exclaimed. “Creepy Mexican murder twins shoot Hank! We kill a fly!”) Best Drama Series of the Decade

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be released on Netflix (and in select movie theaters) this Friday, and will pick up right where the Breaking Bad series finale left off. After fleeing the Nazi compound, a bruised and broken-down Jesse reunites with Skinny Pete and Badger (returning cast members Charles Edward Baker and Matt Jones; watch trailer). “In the wake of his dramatic escape, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” according to the official logline.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Paul’s recap in full, then hit the comments with your reactions.