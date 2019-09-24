El Camino: Jesse Pinkman Fights for His Life in Full Breaking Bad Movie Trailer

RELATED STORIES The Politician Review: Ryan Murphy's Ruthless Netflix Satire Wins Our Vote

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Trailer: Jesse Pinkman Is a Person of Interest

Taking a page from Walter White’s playbook, Jesse Pinkman shaves his head and gets down to business in a new trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The two-minute promo, embedded above, suggests that El Camino will pick up right where Breaking Bad‘s series finale left off. After fleeing the Nazi compound, a bruised and broken-down Jesse reunites with Skinny Pete (returning cast member Charles Edward Baker), who looks utterly stunned to see his disheveled friend.

But even though things look bleak for Jesse — after all, he’s a major suspect following the events at the compound, and the police are in pursuit — El Camino‘s trailer hints at a big transformation for the character. At the end of the teaser, Jesse comes face-to-face with a character whose identity we don’t learn, who asks Jesse, “You ready?” (His response? A steely, “Yeah,” though it isn’t followed by the word “bitch.” Jesse really has changed!)

The full-length trailer comes two days after a short teaser, in which a tearful Jesse listens to a radio news report about “hundreds of gunshots fired” at the compound, prompting police to search “for a person of interest who fled the scene.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie drops on Netflix Friday, Oct. 11. Watch the full trailer above, then hit the comments with your thoughts.