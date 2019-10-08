The President Is Missing: David Oyelowo Elected POTUS in Showtime Drama Pilot, Based on Best-Selling Novel by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: #OneChicago Xover Trailer, This Is Us Promotion and More

Showtime has found its president.

David Oyelowo (Selma) has been tapped to star as a reluctant POTUS in The President Is Missing, a Showtime drama pilot based on the bestselling novel by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson.

The potential series tells the fictional story of a “powerless and politically aimless Vice President (played by Oyelowo) who unexpectedly becomes President halfway into his administration’s first term, despite his every wish to the contrary,” per the official logline. “He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by both friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.”

Anthony Peckham (Invictus) is penning the pilot and will serve as an EP alongside Christopher McQuarrie, Heather McQuarrie, Bill Clinton, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Oyelowo.

Although best known for playing Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 film Selma, Oyelowo’s TV resume includes a lead role in PBS’ Les Misérables miniseries and guest stints on CBS’ The Good Wife and HBO’s The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency. He also starred as MI5 officer Danny Hunter in the British drama series Spooks, which ran from 2002-2004.

“David brings such enormous depth, sensitivity and power to every role he plays,” said Gary Levine, Showtime’s President of Entertainment. “Having him as our lead ensures that our series will have the exhilarating suspense of a political thriller along with the juicy complexity of a character drama.”

Showtime landed the rights to the book back in 2017, nearly a year before the book’s June 2018 release.