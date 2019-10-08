Ratings: All American Returns to an Audience High, All Rise Stabilizes

RELATED STORIES Black Lightning Season 3 Premiere Recap: Fractured Family

The CW’s All American threw a touchdown on Monday night, opening Season 2 with its largest audience ever — 926,000 total viewers, besting its previous high by 20 percent — and its first 0.3 demo rating since late November. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A.”

All American‘s freshman run averaged 670K and a 0.2 leading out of Riverdale.

Capping the CW’s night, Black Lightning‘s Season 3 premiere drew 900K and a 0.3 (reader grade “B”), on par with its sophomore average (960K/0.3, leading out of the Arrowverse’s The Flash and then Arrow) and up a tick from its March finale.

Elsewhere on Monday:

FOX | 9-1-1 (7.1 mil/1.6) was steady, while Prodigal Son (3.8 mil/0.9) took its first dip.

NBC | The Voice (8.7 mil/1.6) ticked up week-to-week and tied 9-1-1 for the demo win. Bluff City Law (4.1 mil/0.7) held steady for a second straight week.

ABC | DWTS (6.4 mil/0.8) and The Good Doctor (5.6 mil/0.9) were both steady in the demo, though the latter dipped to a new audience low.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.5 mil/0.8) ticked down, while freshmen Bob Hearts Abishola (5.3 mil/0.7) and All Rise (5.3 mil/0.6) stabilized in Week 3. Bull (6 mil/0.6) was steady.

