SNL Video: Tampax Ad Features Secret Tampon Encased in a Cosby Show DVD

Those clamoring for even more Phoebe Waller-Bridge following her Saturday Night Live hosting debut are in luck. NBC on Sunday released the following unaired commercial parody featuring the Emmy Award-winning Fleabag star.

The cut-for-time sketch pokes fun at the ridiculous stigma surrounding tampons. Waller-Bridge turns to a fellow college student (Aidy Bryant) to ask if she has one, at which point the classmate pulls out… a piece of dog poop? Once Waller-Bridge opens it, she finds exactly what she needs.

A Cecily Strong voiceover then cuts in to introduce Tampax Secrets, “the only tampon hidden inside other things you’d rather take out of your bag in public,” including a naked picture of your mom, a respectfully folded Confederate flag, a signed copy of Mein Kampf and a Cosby Show boxset.

Waller-Bridge appeared in a number of other SNL sketches this week, including a Love Island parody. The episode — which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “B” — also included a cameo by Ferris Bueller‘s Matthew Broderick, who appeared in the cold open as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments and tell us if you think “Tampax Secrets” deserved to air as part of this weekend’s broadcast.