SNL Video: Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo in Impeachment Sketch

Saturday was not a day off for Matthew Broderick, who popped up during this week’s SNL cold open to portray Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

He arrived amidst a conversation at the White House between Mike Pence (played by Beck Bennett) and Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon), both of whom were extremely flustered over this “impeachment farce.” Giuliani was frustrated that it was interfering with his “busy season” (aka Halloween), while Pence was simply annoyed that it was interrupting his plans to see Judy with “Mother.”

As for M.I.A. President Trump, typically played by Alec Baldwin, he was busy meeting with an alligator breeder to discuss populating his beloved wall.

OK, now for what we all came here to talk about: When asked about failing to meet a subpoena deadline to present the House with Ukraine-related documents, he simply replied that he bought himself a little time. Cut to a Pompeo-less hearing, where Alex Moffat was taking attendance Ferris Bueller-style: “Pompeo? … Pompeo? … Pompeo?”

And that wasn’t the only reference to Broderick’s iconic character. On his way out of the White House — presumably fleeing to Finland — Pompeo announced, “Impeachment moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

This marks Broderick’s third appearance on Saturday Night Live. He made his hosting debut in 1988, then returned for a second time in 1998.

