Ratings: Fox Gives Rivals a Friday SmackDown, Dominates Night in Demo

No punches were pulled here: the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox delivered a 1.4 rating, doubling its closest rival to dominate the night in the demo. In total viewers, the WWE series’ Fox debut drew 3.9 million.

For comparison’s sake, WWE Raw this week drew 2.6 mil/0.9 on USA Network; TNT’s AEW: Dynamite debut did 1.4 mil/0.7; and USA’s NXT mustered 890K/0.3.

Also, because some will wonder: A year ago, Fox’s Last Man Standing/Cool Kids/Hell’s Kitchen lineup averaged 6 mil and a 1.3, and a week later slipped to 4.5 mil/1.0.

Opposite the grapplers….

CBS | Hawaii Five-0 (6.4 mil/0.7), Magnum P.I. (6 mil/0.6) and Blue Bloods (7.4 mil/0.6) all held steady in the demo while each dropping a few eyeballs.

ABC | American Housewife (3.3 mil/0.5) slipped two tenths, Fresh Off the Boat (2.4 mil/0.4) was down one tenth.

NBC | The Blacklist returned to 4 mil and a 0.5, down a tick from its Season 6 average and finale, but up in audience and matching the demo of Blindspot‘s most recent average (3 mil/0.5) in the Friday leadoff spot. Readers gave the opener an average grade of “A-.”

