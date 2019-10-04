Steven Universe Jumps to the 'Future': Watch New Season 6 Opening Credits

RELATED STORIES Steven Universe Creator Breaks Down the Movie's Biggest Moments, Including That Romantic 'No-Brainer'

Here we are in the future, indeed. During Steven Universe‘s panel at New York Comic Con on Friday, the Cartoon Network favorite unveiled a brand-new opening sequence for its upcoming sixth season — and things have changed in Beach City.

For starters, the show’s original theme song has been replaced by a remix of “Happily Ever After” from Steven Universe: The Movie, and the core four aren’t the only ones lending their voices to the instantly iconic tune. (Personally, I’m having the hardest time wrapping my mind around the concept of Steven being legally allowed to drive a car. Crystal Gems, they grow up so fast.)

The official description for Season 6, also referred to as Steven Universe Future, is as follows: “After saving the universe, Steven is still at it, tying up every loose end. But as he runs out of other people’s problems to solve, he’ll finally have to face his own.”

Steven Universe wrapped its fifth season in January with a game-changing confrontation between Steven and White Diamond, effectively wrapping up the original storyline conceived by series creator Rebecca Sugar. Steven Universe: The Movie arrived eight months later, reuniting us with an aged-up Steven, who faced an unexpected battle against his mother’s abandoned companion Spinel.

