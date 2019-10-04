RELATED STORIES Grand Hotel Cancellation: EP Weighs In on Fatal Finale Cliffhanger, Says He's 'Hopeful' Season 2 Could Still Happen

“We’re sisters.” Those two little words may not mean much to the average Grey’s Anatomy fan, but when spoken by Holly Marie Combs in reference to Alyssa Milano, the results are nothing short of magical. The former Charmed actresses are guest-starring on Thursday’s episode of Grey’s (ABC, 8/7c) as a pair of sisters who arrive at Pac North to check on their other sibling (who is played by neither Shannen Doherty nor Rose McGowan, so don’t even bother hoping for it).

ABC has released a sneak peek of the actresses’ first scene together, during which they attempt to figure out whether their sister fell at or in a construction site. Hopefully Dr. Webber can straighten that out before the end of the hour.

Combs and Milano are reuniting as part of ABC’s “Cast From the Past,” a special week of episodes that — as the name suggests — reunites the casts of beloved TV shows. Other reunions include the cast of Cheers on The Goldbergs, the cast of The Drew Carey Show on American Housewife and the cast of Girlfriends on black-ish. (Click here for the full schedule.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Combs and Milano’s highly anticipated reunion, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.