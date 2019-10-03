Joel McHale Joins Will & Grace's Final Season as [Spoiler]'s Love Interest

RELATED STORIES Demi Lovato Joins Will & Grace's Final Season: What's Her Connection to Will?

Will & Grace‘s final season just became a community effort. Joel McHale will appear in two upcoming episodes of the NBC comedy, TVLine has learned exclusively, as a potential suitor for none other than Ms. Karen Walker.

McHale’s character, Phil, is described as “handsome and charming,” qualities he’ll undoubtedly use to sweep Karen off of her feet. But wait, there’s a twist! “Will and Grace are convinced that [Phil] has a darker side and ulterior motives, but Karen is too much in love to see it.”

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until midseason 2020 to find out if Phil has what it takes to become Karen’s fifth husband… or if he’s merely doomed to join the likes of Malcolm and Lionel on Karen’s long list of lovers.

McHale joins a group of previously announced guest stars for Will & Grace‘s upcoming final season, including Demi Lovato (Glee) as a “guarded” young woman named Jenny who enters Will’s life in an “unexpected way,” and Billie Lourd (American Horror Story) as Fiona Adler, one of Grace’s nieces. (Lourd, of course, is the real-life granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds, who recurred throughout the original series as Grace’s mother.)

Your thoughts on McHale’s casting? Hopes for the show’s final season? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.