Snowpiercer Series Adaptation Moves Back to TNT After Relocating to TBS

It seems Snowpiercer will pull in at its original destination, after all.

The forthcoming TV adaptation of the 2013 film is headed back to TNT — the network that first ordered the project to series — after a brief relocation to TBS, TVLine has learned.

“We’ve had the unique opportunity to more thoroughly test and explore where this show will best perform. While we are still adding dramas to TBS… after further research and consideration we’ve decided to keep Snowpiercer on TNT,” said network president Kevin Reilly. “Now that we’ve seen this incredible post-apocalyptic sci-fi series in its entirety, and better understand the audience this show will appeal to, we’re confident it will perform strongest on TNT.”

TNT first handed a pilot order to Snowpiercer in November 2016, then picked up the drama to series in January 2018. Earlier this year, the project moved to TBS — and scored an early Season 2 renewal — before landing back at its original home in this latest move.

Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs star in the adaptation, which is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, forcing the remnants of humanity to inhabit a 1,001-car train that perpetually circles the globe. Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg and Lena Hall round out the ensemble.

Snowpiercer is slated for a Spring 2020 premiere. Are you glad the show will now air on TNT?