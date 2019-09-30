Dancing With the Stars: Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke to Withdraw Due to Injury

RELATED STORIES Dancing With the Stars Week 2 Recap: Did the Right Couple Go Home? Plus, How Does the Judges' Save Work?

Dancing With the Stars is about to be down one Super Bowl champion: Former NFL superstar Ray Lewis and his pro dance partner Cheryl Burke will withdraw from this season’s competition during Monday night’s broadcast, Entertainment Tonight is reporting.

The withdrawal is reportedly due to an injury Lewis suffered, but no further details on the injury are available at this time. (ABC reps had no comment when TVLine reached out for confirmation.)

Lewis and Burke were one of the celeb/pro dancer pairs competing on Season 28 of the ABC reality competition, which debuted earlier this month. Last week, Lewis and Burke ranked as one of the bottom two couples after an uninspiring foxtrot, and were only saved by the judges, with legendary Supremes singer Mary Wilson and pro dancer Brandon Armstrong going home instead.

No word yet on whether Lewis and Burke’s early exit means that none of the other couples will be in danger of elimination this week. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Your turn to weigh in, DWTS fans: Will you miss Ray and Cheryl, or did they deserve to get the boot anyway? Hit the comments below with your thoughts on the early exit.