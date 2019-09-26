America's Got Talent: Heidi Klum Returning for Champions Season 2 (Plus, Meet the Judge Replacing Mel B)

RELATED STORIES Ratings: America's Got Talent Finale Down Sharply From Last Summer

A fan-favorite member of the America’s Got Talent family is coming home. Heidi Klum will return to the judges’ panel for the upcoming second season of AGT: The Champions, NBC announced on Thursday. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will also return, along with Terry Crews as host.

Unfortunately, Mel B will not be returning with Klum. The Spice Girl’s vacant seat will be filled by singer Alesha Dixon, a judge on Britain’s Got Talent. All of this casting news was revealed by Shin Lim — the magician who won the first season of AGT: The Champions in February — in the video posted above.

Klum and Mel B joined America’s Got Talent in its eighth season (2014) and remained on the judges’ panel until Season 13 (2018). They also both served as judges for the first season of AGT: The Champions. When AGT returned for Season 14 (2019), the two were replaced by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. Despite fans’ initial surprise, both Union and Hough appear to have endeared themselves to the show’s longtime viewers.

Crews, meanwhile, joined the America’s Got Talent team as host of The Champions‘ first season, replacing Tyra Banks, and continued on to host AGT Season 14.

Though an exact premiere date is not yet known, the next season of The Champions is expected to air sometime in 2020. Your thoughts on the new AGT line-up? Drop ’em in a comment below.