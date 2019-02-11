America's Got Talent Shake-Up: Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough Join Season 14 as Judges — Who's Out?

America’s Got Talent is undergoing some huge casting changes ahead of Season 14: For starters, Heidi Klum and Mel B will not be returning to the judges’ panel. Instead, their seats will be filled by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. Judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, however, are expected to return.

Additionally, Tyra Banks’ position as host is being transferred to Terry Crews, who currently serves as the host of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which kicks off its two-part finale tonight at 8/7c on NBC.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” says Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike.”

Klum and Mel B both joined AGT in Season 8, while Banks has only been with the show since Season 12. Previous host and judges have included Regis Philbin, Brandy Norwood, Sharon Osbourne, David Hasselhoff, Howard Stern, Piers Morgan, Jerry Springer and Nick Cannon.

