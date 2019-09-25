thirtysomething Kids to Be Focus of Sequel Series in the Works at MGM

RELATED STORIES A Freaks and Geeks 20th High School Reunion Is the Only TV Revival We Need

Ever wonder what became of those ankle-biters on thirtysomething? Well, you might just find out.

A sequel to the 1987 ABC drama is currently in the works at MGM TV, with original creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick at the helm, our sister site Deadline reports.

thirtysomething, which ran for four seasons, followed a group of baby boomers in their 30s as they navigated relationships, parenthood, careers and other real-world struggles. Ken Olin and Mel Harris starred as married couple Michael Steadman and Hope Murdoch, around whom the show centered.

Per Deadline, the potential sequel series would follow the children of the characters in the show, which would likely include Michael and Hope’s kids, Janie and Leo, who are now thirty-somethings themselves. There have reportedly been no formal talks to bring back original cast members, though the intention would be for several of them to reprise their roles.

thirtysomething‘s potential return is in the very early stages: Herskovitz and Zwick are currently pitching the project, which has garnered interest from multiple networks (including its original home, ABC).

And this isn’t the only revival of a beloved series that might be coming to ABC: In August, the network’s entertainment president Karey Burke said she was “hearing whispers” about a possible continuation of Happy Endings.

Would you be interested in a thirtysomething sequel series? Tell us in the comments below.