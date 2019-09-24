SNL Ups Heidi Gardner, Chris Redd to Full Cast Members Ahead of Premiere

RELATED STORIES Sandra Oh Applauds SNL's Decision to Fire Shane Gillis, Calls Embattled Comic 'Lazy Ass Unoriginal'

Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd are now ready to be Not Ready for Primetime Players: The two SNL-ers have been promoted to become full-time cast members on the NBC sketch comedy institution, according to our sister site Deadline.

Both Gardner and Redd made their SNL debut in the fall of 2017 as featured players, along with Luke Null, who was dropped from the cast after one season. Gardner has originated a number of memorable characters in her time on SNL, including Angel (aka “every boxer’s girlfriend”) and teen film critic Bailey Gismert. Redd has also made a strong impression with his impersonations of Kanye West and former Empire star Jussie Smollett.

SNL‘s upcoming Season 45 will also welcome a pair of new featured players to the cast in Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman. No longer joining them: comedian Shane Gillis, whose invitation to be an SNL cast member this season was rescinded after video emerged of him using racist and homophobic language on a comedy podcast.

Gardner and Redd will debut as full-time SNL cast members on this Saturday’s Season 45 premiere (NBC, 11:30 pm ET), with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.

