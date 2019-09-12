SNL Adds 3 New Featured Players, Including First Asian Cast Member

RELATED STORIES Leslie Jones Breaks Silence on SNL Exit: 'I Am Not Dead — Just Graduating'

Saturday Night Live on Thursday announced three new hires ahead of Season 45, including the show’s first ever Asian cast member.

Bowen Yang, who joined the late-night sketch comedy series as a staff writer last season, will become a featured player this fall. He made his unofficial debut back in March when he appeared as North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un opposite host Sandra Oh.

In addition to Yang, SNL has recruited Groundlings performer Chloe Fineman and fellow comedian Shane Gillis. Both will serve as featured players as well. All three performers join the show in the wake of a significant exit: three-time Emmy nominee Leslie Jones recently announced that she would depart the series after five seasons.

Yang, Fineman and Ellis join returning cast members Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim and Kate McKinnon (who recently inked a new one-year deal).

SNL Season 45 launches Saturday, Sept. 28 (NBC, 11:30/10:30c) with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish. Also on tap this fall are Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Taylor Swift (on Oct. 5), David Harbour and Camila Cabello (on Oct. 12), Kristen Stewart (on Nov. 2) and Eddie Murphy (on Dec. 21).

