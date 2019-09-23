The Resident Sneak Peek: An Explosive Premiere Puts Conrad's Life in Danger

The Resident‘s Conrad Hawkins clearly hasn’t watched enough horror movies: If he had, he’d know you never go down to the basement alone.

In our exclusive sneak peek at the Fox drama’s Season 3 premiere (Tuesday, 8/7c), Conrad pays a visit to Chastain Park’s basement level, after hearing that a young patient may have wandered down there from the emergency room. Though the child is nowhere to be found in the above clip, Conrad does bump into an old friend named Annie, a particle physicist who’s keeping tabs on the hospital’s newest piece of equipment. Fall TV Preview 2019: Spoilers on 37 Returning Favorites

But when Conrad enlists Annie’s help in his search for the MIA patient, the scene takes an explosive (and life-threatening) turn for the pair.

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s premiere, Rosewood alum Morris Chestnut will make his debut as Barrett Cain, a new hotshot neurosurgeon who is put to the test with a complicated surgery. And though it’s still unclear whether Nic’s sister or father flatlined in last spring’s finale, the premiere synopsis confirms that Nic will be “struggling with a devastating loss,” and Mina will serve as her friend’s support system.

Watch our exclusive sneak peek above, then drop a comment with your hopes for The Resident‘s third season.