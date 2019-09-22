No Game of Thrones Actress Ever Won an Emmy: Which Was the Worst Snub?

As Game of Thrones liked to remind us, all men must die. And as Sunday’s Emmys made clear, all of the series’ women apparently must go Emmy-less?

None of the HBO saga’s actresses took home trophies at Sunday’s ceremony, in which six of the show’s female cast members were in the running for Emmys gold. Emilia Clarke was up for Lead Actress, while Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Gwendoline Christie duked it out in the Supporting Actress race. Carice van Houten, meanwhile, was nominated for Guest Actress in a Drama. (Their co-star, Peter Dinklage, did win Supporting Actor in a Drama, and the show took home Best Drama overall.)

The event was the final time the show and its cast will be eligible for Emmys. And the fact that none of Westeros’ women nabbed the win this time around got us thinking about all the times Thrones actresses should have won, but didn’t.

For instance, this year, we would’ve awarded Supporting Actress to Christie for her work in the scene where Jaime knights Brienne, as well as for how she played the lady knight’s devastating heartbreak as Jaime left Winterfell. But there were plenty of times in the past where Headey (all of her work around Joffrey’s death, for instance) or Clarke (Daenerys’ Season 1 transformation, perhaps?) were definitely deserving of TV’s highest honor.

We figured you’d have some strong feelings about which Thrones women should have won over the years, so here’s your shot: FIRST, weigh in on which of this year’s female Thrones nominees got the biggest snub. THEN, hit the comments with your thoughts about which Game of Thrones actresses should have won an Emmy at some point during the series’ eight-season run — and for extra credit, let us know what seasons/storylines are behind your picks!