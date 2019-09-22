Will Fleabag Get a Season 3? Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says 'The Story Is Complete,' Even After Big Emmy Wins

Does Fleabag‘s huge Emmy night mean another encore for the Amazon import? Don’t reserve a table at the guinea pig café just yet.

“To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually,” star/creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge told reporters after Season 2 of her UK comedy series became one of the biggest winners at the 2019 Emmys. “It does feel like the story is complete… It does feel right. Go out on a high. You can’t get higher than this.”

Fleabag took home a total of six awards at this year’s Emmys, including an upset win for Outstanding Comedy Series over the likes of Veep and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Waller-Bridge herself won three Emmys for writing, producing and starring in the Amazon comedy.

Waller-Bridge has stated in the past that Season 2 would be the last for Fleabag, but that hasn’t stopped fans for asking for more. And we already know that Amazon would be thrilled to spend more time with Fleabag, too: “Nothing would make us happier than to have [Waller-Bridge] bring another season of that show [to us], or anything else she wants to do,” Amazon boss Jennifer Salke told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour back in July. (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)