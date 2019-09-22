Emmy Twist: Fleabag Wins Best Comedy Over Veep and Mrs. Maisel

We called it! Fleabag was named Outstanding Comedy Series at Sunday’s 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards, triumphing over perceived favorites (and previous winners) Veep and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Amazon’s little-show-that-could had been riding a wave of awards-season momentum leading up to July’s nominations announcement, where the show netted a surprisingly potent 11 nominations vs. Maisel’s 20 and the eight that Veep scored for its final season. Fleabag entered Sunday’s kudoscast having already won two of its 11 awards at last week’s Creative Arts Emmy soiree (including Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series).

Fleabag‘s strong Emmy showing is no doubt bittersweet for Amazon considering series creator/producer/writer/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has publicly stated that Season 2 would serve as the show’s swan song. However, Amazon boss Jennifer Salke told reporters over the summer that she is not ready to close the door on a potential third season.

“Nothing would make us happier than to have her bring another season of that show [to us], or anything else she wants to do,” Salke declared at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour. “I mean, I’m forever the optimist, so I remain always hopeful until it’s really over. So I’m hoping.”

Waller-Bridge accepted the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy alongside her fellow producers and cast mates.