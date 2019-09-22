Emmys 2019: Grade the Opening (and Bryan Cranston as Surprise Host!)

RELATED STORIES Emmy Upset! Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wins Best Comedy Actress, Prevailing Over Frontrunner Julia Louis-Dreyfus

If the Emmys not having a host means we’ll get numbers like the one that kicked off Sunday’s show, please allow us to log our vote now: No more Emmys hosts ever!

We’re kidding. (Kind of.) Yes, it was kind of weird until a certain A-lister hit the stage. It’s just that the opening of the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards was so blessedly short and sweet that we were genuinely pumped to see what would come next in the live broadcast from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

After an intro featuring The Simpsons‘ Homer Simpson getting hit by a piano, the camera cut to black-ish‘ Anthony Anderson leaping into action and running backstage to get things underway.

How we hope every #Emmys winner feels tonight as we start handing out the gold. pic.twitter.com/8mpZb1AmDU — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 23, 2019

Anderson then grabbed Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and hurled him onstage, to thunderous applause. Without further ado, Cranston began using his best documentary-tracking voice to talk about the power of television. He said watching the moon landing as a child made him dream that he could go “anywhere… even Albuquerque” — aka Bad‘s hometown.

“Television has never been this damn good,” Cranston said, setting in motion a montage that began with Game of Thrones‘ final season knighting scene and featured moments from This Is Us, The Masked Singer, When They See Us, Grey’s Anatomy, Empire and many others.

When video of the opening becomes available, we will add it to this post. In the meantime, grade the Emmys opening via the poll below, then hit the comments to go into detail!