Good Girls Season 3: Charlyne Yi Tapped to Play Newest 'Good' Girl

The Good Girls‘ gravy train has found its conductor.

TVLine has learned exclusively that actress-writer-comedian Charlyne Yi is joining the NBC dramedy’s upcoming third season as a new “good” girl and a key figure in Beth, Ruby and Annie’s burgeoning counterfeit money scheme.

Yi, best known to TV audiences as House‘s Dr. Park, will recur Lucy, a quirky artist with “mildly impaired social skills” with whom the trio “manipulate to help them with their criminal enterprise.” She will make her first appearance in the Season 3 opener, which is set to air at midseason. Fall TV Preview 2019: Spoilers on 37 Returning Favorites

Lucy’s arrival was foreshadowed in the Season 2 finale when Beth remarked that she knew someone who could assist them with their faux cash gambit. “Annie, Beth and Ruby will definitely need and seek out the expertise of a graphic designer,” Bans previously teased to TVLine, before adding that this particular someone “might also be a suburban mom with a questionable background and has no interest in being a ‘good’ girl.’”

Additional TV credits for Yi include guest stints on Love, Twin Peaks: The Return, Jane the Virgin and voice work on shows such as Steven Universe.

The casting news comes just weeks after The Peacock net confirmed that it was increasing Good Girls‘ third season by three episodes, bringing the show’s haul to 16. That’s up from Season 2’s 13 episodes and Season 1’s 10 episodes.