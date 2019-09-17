Fargo Season 4 Adds Timothy Olyphant

RELATED STORIES American Horror Story Season 9: Everything to Know Ahead of 1984

Justified vet Timothy Olyphant is headed back to FX, this time for Fargo‘s upcoming fourth season.

According to our sister site Deadline, Olyphant will play the key role of Dick “Deafy” Wickware in the anthology’s next installment, which takes place in 1950 “at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the U.S. at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York and Chicago, and African-Americans who left the South in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities,” the logline reads.

In Kansas City, Mo., an Italian crime organization and an African-American one have forged a tentative peace by trading the eldest sons of each family.

Olyphant joins an already-stacked Season 4 cast, which includes comedian Chris Rock (as Loy Cannon, the head of one family), Orange Is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba (as “ruthless” prison escapee Zelmare Roulette), A Very English Scandal‘s Ben Whishaw and more.

In addition to his work on FX’s Justified, Olyphant’s recent credits include Deadwood: The Movie (where he reprised his role of Seth Bullock) and Santa Clarita Diet, which was cancelled by Netflix in April after three seasons.