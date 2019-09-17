Ratings: DWTS Steady With the Premiere of Sean Spicer Edition

RELATED STORIES Dancing With the Stars Premiere Recap: Who Soared in Week 1? Who Stumbled?

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars opened Season 28 on Monday night with 8 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, adding a few eyeballs versus last fall’s premiere while steady in the demo.

Leading out of that, Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift retained just 2.5 mil and a 0.4.

Over on NBC — pending adjustment due to NFL preemptions — American Ninja Warrior‘s momentous season finale (5.4 mil/1.1) is currently reporting season highs. A Fall Preview special led out of that with 2.4 mil/0.5.

Fox’s yet-to-be-renewed So You Think You Can Dance closed Season 16 with 1.89 million total viewers (the season’s third-smallest audience) and a 0.4 demo rating — steady week-to-week, but down sharply from its previous finale (2.6 mil/0.6). (Read recap.)

NEXT MONDAY: 9-1-1, Bull, The Good Doctor, The Neighborhood and The Voice return… plus the series premieres of All Rise, Bluff City Law, Bob Hearts Abishola and Prodigal Son.

