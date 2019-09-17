OneChicago Sneak Peek: Connor Is a Suspect, Fire Takes a Life and More

Chicago Med doc Connor Rhodes is under suspicion for his own father’s death!

As viewers will recall, Connor’s dad died last season from an overdose of synthetic insulin — and all eyes were on the surgeon’s ex-girlfriend Dr. Ava Bekker as the main suspect. But in the above exclusive sneak peek at the #OneChicago block’s return, P.D.‘s Atwater tells Connor, “You saved a lot of lives around here. Just gotta make sure you didn’t take one.” The medical drama’s Season 5 premiere marks the end of Connor’s journey, as it will be series regular Colin Donnell’s final episode. Norma Kuhling, who played Ava, will also not be back as a series regular.

Elsewhere in the video, the Intelligence unit’s investigation into the death of newly elected mayor Brian Kelton pits Halstead against his boss Voight on P.D. “Watch yourself. You don’t want to say something you can’t walk back,” Voight warns the detective.

And finally — and perhaps most worrisome of all — actor Eamonn Walker hints at a death on Fire.

NBC’s Wednesday night Chicago lineup returns Sept. 25, beginning with Med (at 8/7c) and followed by Fire (at 9 pm) and P.D. (at 10 pm.)

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on all the Windy City action!