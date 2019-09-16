Justin Theroux to Star in Apple TV+'s The Mosquito Coast Adaptation

Justin Theroux is following in Harrison Ford’s footsteps: The Leftovers alum will star in a series adaptation of The Mosquito Coast for Apple TV+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the Paul Theroux novel (yes, that’s actually Justin’s uncle), The Mosquito Coast follows an idealistic inventor as he uproots his family and takes them to the jungles of Central America to start a new life. Theroux will play the father, with Luther creator Neil Cross co-writing the first episode and serving as showrunner. The book was previously adapted as a 1986 film starring Ford as the father.

Theroux recently wrapped up a three-season run as survivor Kevin Garvey on the HBO drama The Leftovers, and also starred alongside Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the Netflix sci-fi series Maniac.

The Mosquito Coast joins a growing slate of original programming at Apple TV+ — launching Nov. 1 at a price of $4.99 per month — that includes the Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon/Steve Carell drama The Morning Show and the Joel Kinnaman-led space drama For All Mankind. (Check out the gallery on the right for Apple TV+’s full programming slate.)

Mosquito Coast book readers: Does Theroux fit the part? Drop your thoughts on the casting in a comment below.