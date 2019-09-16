DWTS: Christie Brinkley Drops Out After Injury, Daughter Sailor to Take Her Place

Christie Brinkley‘s pursuit of the Mirrorball is over before it even began. Ahead of Monday’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, the supermodel has dropped out of Season 28 due to an injury.

Instead, Brinkley’s daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook will step in for the remainder of the season, and she plans to perform a premiere routine despite having little time to rehearse. Dancing With the Stars Season 28 Odds

“While rehearsing for the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show,” ABC and BBC Studios confirmed in a statement. “Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

DWTS is keeping its celebrity/pro dancer pairings under wraps until tonight’s premiere, but it’s rumored that Brinkley-Cook will be dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy. Season 28 kicks off at 8/7c on ABC.

