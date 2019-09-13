Watchmen: New Trailer Hints at 'Vast and Insidious Conspiracy,' Shows Regina King in Masked-Badass Mode

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones Prequel Centered on House Targaryen Nears HBO Pilot Order

War is brewing in the latest trailer for HBO’s Watchmen, so we’re going to get this out of the way early: We’re on whatever side Regina King’s Angela plays for.

If the reasoning put forth at the beginning of the clip is to be believed, Angela is driven by trauma, obsessed with justice and has experienced grievous injustice in her lifetime. But that doesn’t stop her from donning a mask and kicking down doors in the pursuit of good — even if that means, as she informs Don Johnson’s character, getting a little rough. “There’s a guy in my trunk,” she says, feet kicked up on the desk. And that kind of moxie is going to be valuable if, as one character posits, there’s a “vast and insidious conspiracy” afoot.

The new series from Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) is based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ graphic novel of the same name and “set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws.” The limited series promises to embrace the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own. The new trailer shows us a bunch of “terrorists” known as the Calvary, who seem to be targeting police officers like Angela. When one is questioned, we see his interrogator don a mask that seems very similar to that of the comic’s Rorshach, right?

The cast also includes Jean Smart (as Agent Blake), Jeremy Irons (Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias), Tom Mison, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith, and Adelynn Spoon. But most of the actors’ roles haven’t been announced.

Watchmen premieres Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9/8c. Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your Watchmen-related thoughts!