This Is Us Season 4: The Pearsons Are Damn Near Glowing in New Portraits

NBC’s promotional photography department has captured a very rare phenomenon: A gathering of This Is Us‘ Pearson family where no one appears to be upset, visibly teary or in some kind of emotional distress.

We’re kidding, of course. But it’s just so nice to see the drama’s central family all smiley and sunny, like they are in these new portraits released in advance of the Season 4 premiere.

The upcoming episodes —which kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 9/8c —will find the past timeline revisiting Jack and Rebecca’s post-road-trip courtship, which will include Jack meeting his future in-laws. “It’s an interesting, complicated period for these two,” series creator Dan Fogelman tells TVLine. Present storylines will follow Randall and Beth’s move to Philadelphia and Kate and Toby’s new parenthood.

And what about Kevin and the wife everyone thinks he has in the future? The recently released Season 4 trailer didn’t shed much light on the former Manny’s upcoming romantic trajectory, but it did give us some background on Once Upon a Time alum Jennifer Morrison’s mystery character (she’s in the military) as well as introduce us to a bunch of new faces who’ll cross the Pearsons’ paths this season.

