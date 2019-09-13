Supergirl: Brainy and Nia's Chances Are 'Limitless' in Season 4 Deleted Scene

RELATED STORIES Legacies Season 2: First Trailer Teases Hope's Hellish Escape From Malivore

Legacies Season 2: First Trailer Teases Hope's Hellish Escape From Malivore Riverdale Trailer: 'Varchie' Is Back, Betty's in Peril... and Where's Jughead?

Supergirl‘s fourth season finale gave “BraiNia” fans the declaration of love they’d been waiting for, but as we all know, those feelings didn’t suddenly materialize overnight. Brainy and Nia’s road to the L-word was a season-long slow burn, one made particularly challenging by Brainy’s inability to express his emotions.

TVLine has an exclusive deleted scene from the “American Dreamer” episode, which found Nia suiting up as National City’s new primary protector. (Lest you forget, Red Daughter had just made Supergirl into Public Enemy No. 1 by attacking the White House.) Despite initially doubting her ability to properly fight crime, Brainy comes around in this sweet — and dare we say, flirty? — little scene.

“I wanted to apologize for my calculations in regards to the likelihood that you and I would be apprehended without Supergirl,” he tells her. “I forgot to take one important X factor into consideration: you, Nia Nal. When you are taken into consideration, it seems our chances become limitless.”

This deleted scene is among the bonus features in Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season, arriving Tuesday, Sept. 17 on DVD and Blu-ray.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Brainy and Nia get their flirt on, then drop a comment with your hopes for the couple’s future below.