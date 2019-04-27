Supergirl Sneak Peek: Dreamer Comes Out as Transgender on Live TV

Nia Nal has something to tell the world on Sunday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c) — and the world is listening. The episode, appropriately titled “American Dreamer,” finds Nia stepping up as National City’s No. 1 protector while Kara works to clear the Girl of Steel’s good name. And as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, part of being the face of heroism means having to face the press.

“My parents believed that humans and aliens could co-exist, and I’m living proof of that,” Dreamer says in an on-camera interview with Kara. “But growing up wasn’t easy. I’m also a trans woman. I’m different, Ms. Danvers, but so is everybody. And I don’t know when that became such a bad thing. The greatest gift we can give each other is our authentic selves, and sharing that — sharing our truth — is what will make us strong.”

Elsewhere in the episode, which marks David Harewood’s directorial debut: Dreamer has a “showdown” with Ben Lockwood, and “James takes drastic measures to relieve his PTSD.”

Hit PLAY on our exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s episode above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.